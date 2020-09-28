EU warns against outside interference in Karabakh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union warned Monday regional powers not to interfere in fighting in Nagorny Karabakh, and condemned a "serious escalation" that threatens regional stability

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The European Union warned Monday regional powers not to interfere in fighting in Nagorny Karabakh, and condemned a "serious escalation" that threatens regional stability.

Foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said Brussels cannot confirm reports of outside forces joining the conflict, but added: "No external interference in this conflict is acceptable."