UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Warns Against Outside Interference In Karabakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:35 PM

EU warns against outside interference in Karabakh

The European Union warned Monday regional powers not to interfere in fighting in Nagorny Karabakh, and condemned a "serious escalation" that threatens regional stability

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The European Union warned Monday regional powers not to interfere in fighting in Nagorny Karabakh, and condemned a "serious escalation" that threatens regional stability.

Foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said Brussels cannot confirm reports of outside forces joining the conflict, but added: "No external interference in this conflict is acceptable."

Related Topics

European Union Brussels

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest is result of NAB-Niazi n ..

15 minutes ago

Plunderers to be brought to book: Sheikh Rasheed

1 minute ago

Gulf companies keen to invest in Gwadar Free Zone: ..

1 minute ago

PM performs ground breaking of Timergara-Khar-Moma ..

1 minute ago

Dubai-licenced electric vehicles exempt from parki ..

21 minutes ago

President stresses making credibility a hallmark o ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.