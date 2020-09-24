UrduPoint.com
EU Warns Coronavirus Epidemic Worsening

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:52 PM

The EU raised the alarm Thursday on coronavirus saying the epidemic is worse now than at the March peak in several member countries, as governments in Europe and beyond reimpose drastic restrictions

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The EU raised the alarm Thursday on coronavirus saying the epidemic is worse now than at the March peak in several member countries, as governments in Europe and beyond reimpose drastic restrictions.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides warned that in "some member states, the situation is now even worse than during the peak in March." "This is a real cause for concern," she said, urging new measures to head off a second wave of the virus, which has killed at least 978,448 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged last year.

The death rate has not returned to the levels seen earlier this year, but cases of new infections are soaring once again in many areas of the bloc.

In a statement, the EU's Stockholm-based disease control agency pointed to Spain, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Malta as countries of particularly "high concern."The seven have "an increased proportion of hospitalised and severe cases" among older people and "increasing or high death notification rates are already observed... or may be observed soon," said the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC).

