UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Warns Italy On Recovery Wish List

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:44 PM

EU warns Italy on recovery wish list

The European Commission on Tuesday urged Italy to reform and invest rather than just drawing up a spending wishlist, as Rome formulated plans to tackle the economic challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The European Commission on Tuesday urged Italy to reform and invest rather than just drawing up a spending wishlist, as Rome formulated plans to tackle the economic challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

EU leaders in July reached a historic agreement on a 750-billion-euro ($900-billion) coronavirus recovery plan, financed for the first time by joint debt.

Countries benefiting from the programme, including Italy which expects to receive 209 billion euros, must present their national recovery plans to Brussels by next month.

"I am confident that Italy has the potential for this challenge," EU economic commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said.

However a national plan must not be "a list of expenses but the necessary reforms and investments for a real relaunch," Gentiloni told a joint parliamentary committee hearing via a videolink from Brussels.

Even before the coronavirus crisis, Italy -- the eurozone's third-largest economy with a 2019 GDP of 1.7 trillion Euros -- was floundering with years of anaemic growth and a heavy debt burden.

Rome said in July it expects public debt to reach over 157 percent of GDP this year, far higher than any other EU nation bar Greece.

Gentiloni, a former Italian prime minister, added that Italy as one of the first and hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, should not just use the "200 billion euros to cut taxes", ANSA news agency said.

"That would really send the wrong message," Gentiloni said.

Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte last month said Italy would present its proposals to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic to the EU by mid-October.

They would "respond directly to the criteria of European funding" with "investment and structural reforms to make the country more competitive," Conte told the daily Il Fatto Quotidiano.

He said Italy would pay "great attention" to infrastructure and invest in schools, universities and research.

"We will also use the opportunity to improve the efficiency of public administration and justice," he said.

The EU agreement on a rescue fund finally came after several months of wrangling between southern Europe calling for solidarity in the face of the crisis and the so-called "frugal four" northern countries which opposed direct aid.

The deal was finally sealed after intense negotiations that saw threats of walkouts, vetoes and fierce opposition from the "frugal" Netherlands and Austria.

Germany and France strongly backed the package, which enables joint borrowing by the 27 members of the bloc to help virus-hit countries like Spain and Italy.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Europe France Brussels Rome Austria Spain Italy Netherlands Greece July 2019 From Agreement Billion Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kushner visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 minute ago

UAE sends fourth medical aid plane to Colombia in ..

16 minutes ago

Emirati ship travels to Beirut with 2,400 tonnes o ..

16 minutes ago

HESCO chief for ensuring 100% recovery of bills

2 minutes ago

Portland Shooting Eyewitness: Escalating Tensions ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's Shinzo Abe thanks PM Imran Khan for 'warm ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.