EU warns Malta against 'political interference' in slain reporter probe

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The EU has warned Malta against any "political interference" in the investigation of the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, a fierce critic of the government.

In a phone call on Monday with Malta's justice minister, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova "insisted that the investigation has to be brought to conclusion without any political interference," a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The phone call occurred a day after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who has come under fire over his personal links to politicians implicated in the case, said he would step down.