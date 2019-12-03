UrduPoint.com
EU Warns Malta Against 'political Interference' In Slain Reporter Probe

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 06:12 PM

The EU has warned Malta against any "political interference" in the investigation of the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, a fierce critic of the government

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The EU has warned Malta against any "political interference" in the investigation of the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, a fierce critic of the government.

In a phone call on Monday with Malta's justice minister, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova "insisted that the investigation has to be brought to conclusion without any political interference," a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The phone call occurred a day after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who has come under fire over his personal links to politicians implicated in the case, said he would step down.

More Stories From World

