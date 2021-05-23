UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Warns Myanmar Military Against Dissolution Of Party That Won November Elections

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 08:40 PM

EU Warns Myanmar Military Against Dissolution of Party That Won November Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) The European Union issued an official statement on Sunday warning Myanmar military against the dissolution of the National League for Democracy (NLD), the party that won the November elections, as such a decision would be a "blatant disregard" for the will of the people.

On Friday, Myanmar's Union Election Commission (UEC) announced its plans to dissolve the NLD, headed by former state counselor (de facto prime minister) Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, for alleged vote fraud in the November 2020 general elections.

"The EU reiterates that the elections in November faithfully represented the will of Myanmar's people. This was confirmed by all independent domestic and international observers.

No arbitrary decision by the military junta and their illegally-appointed members of the Electoral Commission can cancel that," a spokesperson for the EU external action service said.

The EU further condemned the attempts to alter the outcome of the elections and stressed that the military's takeover of power is illegal.

In February, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government, placing Suu Kyi and President Win Myint under house arrest, allegedly for election fraud. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence, resulting in the death of over 700 people. Additionally, about 3,000 protesters were detained, according to rights activists.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote European Union San Myanmar February November Sunday 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication ..

27 minutes ago

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

1 hour ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

3 hours ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.