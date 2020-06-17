EU Warns N.Korea Against Further 'provocative' Acts
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:27 AM
The EU on Tuesday warned North Korea against taking further "provocative and damaging steps" after Pyongyang blew up a liaison office near the country's border with South Korea
"The European Union strongly regrets the recent actions by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, which raise tensions, destabilise the situation and undermine efforts towards a diplomatic solution on the Korean Peninsula," an EU spokesperson said in a statement.