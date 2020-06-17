UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Warns N.Korea Against Further 'provocative' Acts

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:27 AM

EU warns N.Korea against further 'provocative' acts

The EU on Tuesday warned North Korea against taking further "provocative and damaging steps" after Pyongyang blew up a liaison office near the country's border with South Korea

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The EU on Tuesday warned North Korea against taking further "provocative and damaging steps" after Pyongyang blew up a liaison office near the country's border with South Korea.

"The European Union strongly regrets the recent actions by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, which raise tensions, destabilise the situation and undermine efforts towards a diplomatic solution on the Korean Peninsula," an EU spokesperson said in a statement.

Related Topics

European Union Pyongyang South Korea North Korea Border

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

1 minute ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

3 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.