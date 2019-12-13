UrduPoint.com
EU Warns Of 'challenging' Timeframe For UK Trade Deal

Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:41 PM

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday warned of the tight timing for securing a trade deal with Britain, hours after Boris Johnson's Conservatives won a crushing election victory

"The time frame ahead of us is very challenging," von der Leyen said, following a discussion by EU leaders on the way forward after Brexit, now expected on January 31.

On the "first of February, we go to work," she said.

EU Council President Charles Michel warned that the 27 member states would not accept a deal blindly, stressing that the bloc would insist that Britain respect European norms to win the deal.

"There is no question of concluding a deal at any price, said Michel, who coordinates EU summits, after the talks.

"Negotiations are over when the results are balanced and guarantee respect for the different concerns," the former Belgian premier said.

"We have a way of doing things based on experience, transparency and maintaining unity" in the EU, he added.

EU is worried about the breakneck speed with which Johnson would like to strike a trade deal with Europe and any British effort to undermine the unity among the remaining 27 members.

In a text released after the talks, the 27 EU leaders called for "as close as possible a future relationship with the UK" while warning that it "will have to be based on a balance of rights and obligations and ensure a level playing field".

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will direct trade negotiations, which the leaders will follow closely "and provide further guidance as necessary, fully consistent with the EU's best interest," conclusions added.

Johnson has until July 1 to ask for a trade talks extension.

If he refuses to extend the negotiation period, a no-deal Brexit will loom at the end of 2020, with Britain in danger of an abrupt cut in trade ties with Europe, endangering its economy.

