UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Warns Of 'long, Hard Period' In Russia Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:26 PM

EU warns of 'long, hard period' in Russia ties

The EU's foreign policy chief warned Wednesday the bloc should brace for worsening relations with Russia after tensions soared with the Kremlin over Ukraine and jailed critic Alexei Navalny

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The EU's foreign policy chief warned Wednesday the bloc should brace for worsening relations with Russia after tensions soared with the Kremlin over Ukraine and jailed critic Alexei Navalny.

"We cannot discard that this negative trend continues and that we reach even more dangerous levels of deterioration," Josep Borrell told the European Parliament.

"We don't want to feed a dynamic of escalation, let it be clear. But we nevertheless are showing that we will not accept intimidatory tactics and that we have to respond to them if they happen." Borrell's comments come after a spike in Western criticism against Moscow massing troops on the border with Ukraine, the deteriorating health of Navalny and a diplomatic row with the Czech Republic.

Borrell -- who saw offers to cooperate rebuffed during a chastening trip to Moscow in February -- said the overall trajectory of ties with the Kremlin was heading downhill.

"I see a worrying trend from Russian authorities that seems to be choosing to deliberately deepen the confrontation with the West, with us," he told lawmakers.

"We must therefore define a modus vivendi that will avoid permanent confrontation with a neighbour who seems to have decided to act as an adversary.

"I think that we have to be prepared for a long, hard period in our relationship with Russia," he warned.

Tensions have appeared to ease slightly on two fronts after Russia said it was drawing down forces deployed near the Ukrainian frontier for drills and transferred Navalny to hospital.

But a spat sparked by Prague's accusation that Russian intelligence was behind a deadly 2014 blast on Czech territory rumbled on Wednesday with Moscow kicking out seven diplomats from EU member states.

That move followed the coordinated turfing out of Russian embassy staff by some European capitals after tit-for-tat expulsions between Prague and Moscow.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Prague Czech Republic February Border From

Recent Stories

India's Defense Ministry to Produce Oxygen Generat ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs PRAL to submit details regar ..

4 minutes ago

Seven dead, 846 injured in 819 RTCs in Punjab

4 minutes ago

Corona positive rate surges to 9 pc in Malakand di ..

4 minutes ago

Digital China Summit attracts nearly $50B of inves ..

8 minutes ago

CM directs C&W Dept to ensure merit, transparency ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.