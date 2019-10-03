EU Warns of Renewal of Violence in North Syria Amid US-Turkish Plans to Create Safe Zone

The European Union, commenting on the US-Turkish talks to create a safe zone in northern Syria, has warned that every initiative in the region must seek to avoid recurrence of hostilities, which would negate all stabilization and counterterrorism efforts

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The European Union , commenting on the US-Turkish talks to create a safe zone in northern Syria , has warned that every initiative in the region must seek to avoid recurrence of hostilities, which would negate all stabilization and counterterrorism efforts.

Since August, when Turkey and the United States agreed to create a safe zone in northern Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been warning that his country could launch a military operation against Kurds to the east of Euphrates if the United States fails to ultimately deliver on the agreements. Earlier on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the United States had seen "mounting evidence" that Turkey could send troops to northern Syria in the coming days.

"We are aware of Turkey's legitimate security concerns at the border with Syria. This is important to say that ... diplomatic discussions between Turkey and the US to find a solution continue," European Commission spokesman Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela said at a briefing on Thursday.

He at the same noted that any new steps in the region should ensure that they would not trigger recurrence of violence.

"For us, the important thing is that the goal must be to avoid the renewed armed hostilities in the northeast that would not only cause massive replacement and renew civilian suffering but would also undermine current efforts of the global coalition against Daesh [Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia] and ongoing stabilization efforts," the spokesman added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said earlier in the day that Russia was closely following Ankara's statements about the possibility of launching an operation against Syrian Kurds. Expressing belief that Turkey has the right to defend itself, he, however, stressed that Syria's sovereignty should be respected.

Damascus strongly decries the safe zone deal between Turkey and the United States and calls both countries occupiers.