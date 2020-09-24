UrduPoint.com
EU Warns Of 'Repeat Of Last Spring' As Epidemic In Some Nations Gets Worse Than In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:03 PM

EU Warns of 'Repeat of Last Spring' as Epidemic in Some Nations Gets Worse Than in March

Some EU nations are now experiencing a greater increase in COVID-19 cases than in March, so it is vital to take action and avert a repeat of the full-blown crisis, Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Some EU nations are now experiencing a greater increase in COVID-19 cases than in March, so it is vital to take action and avert a repeat of the full-blown crisis, Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said on Thursday.

"In some member states the situation is now even worse than during the peak in March. This is a real cause for concern. What this means to be very clear is that control measures taken have simply not been effective enough, or not been enforced or followed as they should have been," Kyriakides said at a press conference.

The official warned that the "crisis is not behind us" and urged the public against lowering their guard.

"All member states need to roll up measures immediately and at the right time at the very first sign of potential outbreaks," she stressed.

The recommendations are more active testing, closer contact tracing, better public health surveillance and efforts to ensure sufficient health care capacity.

"We are at a decisive moment. Today we are here to call on everyone to act decisively too. It might be our last chance to prevent a repeat of last spring," the commissioner concluded.

Since the onset of the pandemic, over 3 million COVID-19 cases have been reported in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom, including more than 187,000 deaths, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

