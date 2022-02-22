- Home
EU Warns Russia Against Using Pacts With DPR As Pretext For Military Action Against Kiev
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 06:45 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The European Union on Tuesday warned Russia against using pacts with the Donbas republics as a pretext for taking military steps against Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
"We warn Russia against using the newly signed pacts with the self-proclaimed "republics" as a pretext for taking further military steps against Ukraine.
The EU stands ready to swiftly adopt more wide-ranging political and economic sanctions," Borrell said in a statement.
The EU also called on other countries "not to follow Russia's illegal decision to recognise this proclaimed independence."