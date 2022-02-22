EU Warns Russia Against Using Pacts With DPR as Pretext for Military Action Against Kiev

The European Union on Tuesday warned Russia against using pacts with the Donbas republics as a pretext for taking military steps against Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The European Union on Tuesday warned Russia against using pacts with the Donbas republics as a pretext for taking military steps against Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"We warn Russia against using the newly signed pacts with the self-proclaimed "republics" as a pretext for taking further military steps against Ukraine.

The EU stands ready to swiftly adopt more wide-ranging political and economic sanctions," Borrell said in a statement.

The EU also called on other countries "not to follow Russia's illegal decision to recognise this proclaimed independence."