EU Warns Russia Against Using Pacts With DPR As Pretext For Military Action Against Kiev

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 06:45 PM

The European Union on Tuesday warned Russia against using pacts with the Donbas republics as a pretext for taking military steps against Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said

"We warn Russia against using the newly signed pacts with the self-proclaimed "republics" as a pretext for taking further military steps against Ukraine.

The EU stands ready to swiftly adopt more wide-ranging political and economic sanctions," Borrell said in a statement.

The EU also called on other countries "not to follow Russia's illegal decision to recognise this proclaimed independence."

