EU warns Turkey operation in Syria will harm civilians

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The European Union on Monday warned that a threatened Turkish offensive against a Kurdish militia in northeast Syria would harm civilians and cause a "massive displacement" of people.

"The renewed armed hostilities in the northeast will not only exacerbate civilian suffering and lead to massive displacement but will also risk severely undermining current political efforts," spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters in Brussels.