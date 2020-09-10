UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Warns UK About Compliance With Brexit Deal After UK Publishes Internal Market Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:24 PM

EU Warns UK About Compliance With Brexit Deal After UK Publishes Internal Market Deal

The Brexit Withdrawal agreement cannot be unilaterally changed or disregarded, the European Commission said Thursday, after an extraordinary meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Brexit Withdrawal agreement cannot be unilaterally changed or disregarded, the European Commission said Thursday, after an extraordinary meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee.

Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic convened the meeting to find out more about the UK's plans regarding its Internal Market bill that may be in conflict with the withdrawal agreement.

"The Withdrawal Agreement entered into force on 1 February 2020 and has legal effects under international law. Since that point in time, neither the EU nor the UK can unilaterally change, clarify, amend, interpret, disregard or disapply the agreement," the commission said in a press release,

Related Topics

United Kingdom Brexit February May 2020 Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirates Cricket Board receives BCCI official clea ..

26 minutes ago

Advisor to President of Guinea joins Muslim Counci ..

56 minutes ago

Wedding party hosts, guests referred to Emergency ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss regional, g ..

1 hour ago

Death Toll From Civil Unrest in Colombia Reaches 7 ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court Bar Association election to be held ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.