EU Warns UK About Compliance With Brexit Deal After UK Publishes Internal Market Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Brexit Withdrawal agreement cannot be unilaterally changed or disregarded, the European Commission said Thursday, after an extraordinary meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee.

Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic convened the meeting to find out more about the UK's plans regarding its Internal Market bill that may be in conflict with the withdrawal agreement.

"The Withdrawal Agreement entered into force on 1 February 2020 and has legal effects under international law. Since that point in time, neither the EU nor the UK can unilaterally change, clarify, amend, interpret, disregard or disapply the agreement," the commission said in a press release,