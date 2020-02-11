UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Warns UK Against Any 'illusion' Over Financial Services In Trade Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:19 PM

EU warns UK against any 'illusion' over financial services in trade talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday warned Britain against any unrealistic expectations for its prized financial services sector during post-Brexit trade talks with Europe

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday warned Britain against any unrealistic expectations for its prized financial services sector during post-Brexit trade talks with Europe.

"There must be no illusion on this issue: there will be no general, global or permanent equivalence on financial services", Barnier told MEPs during a plenary session of European Parliament in the eastern French city of Strasbourg.

Related Topics

Europe Parliament Strasbourg

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms govt’s subsidy package ..

14 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl be tried under Article for doing cons ..

21 minutes ago

PCB announces MCC itinerary

44 minutes ago

Singapore to be &#039;45-minute city-state, withou ..

51 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

34 minutes ago

Coolpad launching in Pakistan with Official Partne ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.