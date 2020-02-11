EU warns UK against any 'illusion' over financial services in trade talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday warned Britain against any unrealistic expectations for its prized financial services sector during post-Brexit trade talks with Europe.

"There must be no illusion on this issue: there will be no general, global or permanent equivalence on financial services", Barnier told MEPs during a plenary session of European Parliament in the eastern French city of Strasbourg.