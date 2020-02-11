EU Warns UK Against Any 'illusion' Over Financial Services In Trade Talks
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday warned Britain against any unrealistic expectations for its prized financial services sector during post-Brexit trade talks with Europe
"There must be no illusion on this issue: there will be no general, global or permanent equivalence on financial services", Barnier told MEPs during a plenary session of European Parliament in the eastern French city of Strasbourg.