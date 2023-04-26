UrduPoint.com

EU Warns UK Against Deportation Of Migrants To Rwanda - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The European Union has privately warned the United Kingdom against efforts to get around the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in a bid to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda, the Politico newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing diplomats.

The European Commission and officials from EU countries have repeatedly expressed their concern over the Illegal Migration Bill, which UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to use for solving the migration influx across the English Channel, the report said. Under the bill, any illegal migrant that comes to the British shores will be deported, even if they apply for asylum.

The measure contradicts the decision of the ECHR that prohibits such deportations. The right wing of the UK Conservative Party suggests abandoning the court, which seriously alarms European politicians, the newspaper reported.

"We are really worried about it ... For us, there is no partial application of the European Convention of Human Rights. We really hope that Rishi Sunak understands the political significance of that issue," a senior diplomat from a leading European country told Politico.

The diplomat added that this vision had been "communicated clearly" to the UK authorities, who "took note" of it.

Illegal migration has been a pressing issue for the UK for years and only intensified after the country left the European Union in 2020.

In April 2022, the UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement, stipulating that people recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for the processing of their documents, obtaining asylum, and relocation.

The first deportation of migrants to Rwanda was scheduled for June 14. However, the flight was canceled at the last moment as the ECHR granted an appeal to all the asylum seekers on board. The UK reportedly paid Rwanda 120 million Pounds ($145 million) for the failed relocation of illegal migrants to the country and was not happy with the court's decision.

In March 2023, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman presented a bill that seeks to relocate migrants who came to the UK illegally by boats across the English Channel to a "safe third country" like Rwanda. Asylum in the UK will only be granted in exceptional cases and within a yearly quota. Later in the month, the UK and Rwanda signed an updated version of the migration agreement, preparing for the implementation of Braverman's plan.

The idea has faced serious criticism from both the UK opposition and various human rights organizations, with many people arguing that forced relocation will not be effective in preventing illegal migration to the UK and others saying the bill violates human rights.

More Stories From World

