Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The European Commission warned on Wednesday that Britain will have to pay its outstanding share of the existing EU budget even if it leaves the union without a withdrawal agreement

In a statement on preparations for Britain's departure, Brussels said it would not enter talks on future trade until London honours "the financial obligations the UK has made as a member state".