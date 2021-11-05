UrduPoint.com

EU Warns UK Of 'consequences' If Tries To Suspend N.Ireland Deal

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:24 PM

EU warns UK of 'consequences' if tries to suspend N.Ireland deal

The European Union on Friday warned Britain of "serious consequences" if London makes good on a threat to try to suspend part of the Brexit treaty dealing with Northern Ireland

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The European Union on Friday warned Britain of "serious consequences" if London makes good on a threat to try to suspend part of the Brexit treaty dealing with Northern Ireland.

The two sides are locked in talks seeking to resolve problems caused by the trading arrangements for Northern Ireland agreed as part of the Britain's acrimonious departure from the bloc.

The EU has offered to ease customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom, a key point of anger for pro-British parties in the province.

But London says it could move to suspend the protocol unless Brussels agrees to more sweeping changes to rewrite the accord.

"This was a big move by us, but until today we have seen no move at all from the UK side," said European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic after a fresh round of talks with Britain's Brexit minister David Frost in Brussels.

"I find this disappointing, and once again, I urge the UK government to engage with us sincerely." Sefcovic hit back at threats from the UK to trigger Article 16 of the agreement that could lead to its suspension.

"There'll be no doubt that triggering Article 16 to seek the renegotiation of the protocol would have serious consequences -- serious for Northern Ireland... and serious also for the EU-UK relations in general," he said.

He said the two sides would hold talks again in London next Friday, adding "I see next week as an important one".

- Talks on 'gaps' - The differences over Northern Ireland have embittered relations between Brussels and London and risk causing a trade war that could bring bilateral trade to a standstill.

A British government statement after the talks said progress has been "limited", but added "these gaps could still be bridged through further intensive discussions".

"The EU's proposals did not currently deal effectively with the fundamental difficulties in the way the protocol was operating," the statement said.

Britain has previously threatened to use Article 16 if the EU does not redraw the protocol. Europe could retaliate a month later under the terms of the treaty.

A European diplomat said Brussels was increasingly readying itself for the possibility London could trigger Article 16 and warned of a "strong reaction" from the EU if that happened.

The diplomat said that might involve Brussels suspending the overall post-Brexit trade deal -- a move that could plunge ties between the two sides to an acrimonious low and take them back to square one.

The dispute over Northern Ireland comes as Britain and France are locked in another furious post-Brexit dispute over fishing rights.

The row has added to a litany of problems between the Channel neighbours in the wake of Brexit that has plunged relations to a level of rancour rarely seen in recent years.

Related Topics

Europe Threatened France European Union Brussels London David Progress Lead Ireland United Kingdom Turkish Lira Brexit All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Macron's ex-bodyguard sentenced for assaulting dem ..

Macron's ex-bodyguard sentenced for assaulting demonstrators

15 minutes ago
 Million dollar Counter-Strike Majors back live bef ..

Million dollar Counter-Strike Majors back live before esport fans

17 minutes ago
 Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Barry's, FG/D ..

Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Barry's, FG/Din in main final

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Jordan discuss ways to enhance trade, in ..

Pakistan, Jordan discuss ways to enhance trade, investment ties

17 minutes ago
 Local, foreign visitors throng KP pavilion at Lok ..

Local, foreign visitors throng KP pavilion at Lok Mela

17 minutes ago
 We are grooming nursery through successive sports ..

We are grooming nursery through successive sports competitions, Secretary Sport ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.