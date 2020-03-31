EU warns virus-era political reforms must be 'limited'

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warned on Tuesday that coronavirus emergency measures by EU countries must be "limited", after Hungary's nationalist leader Viktor Orban took on sweeping powers

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warned on Tuesday that coronavirus emergency measures by EU countries must be "limited", after Hungary's nationalist leader Viktor Orban took on sweeping powers.

"Democracy cannot work without free and independent media," von der Leyen said in a statement. She did not name Hungary but it will nevertheless be seen as a rebuke to Orban's adoption of rule by decree.

"Any emergency measures must be limited to what is necessary and strictly proportionate. They must not last indefinitely," von der Leyen said.