UrduPoint.com

EU Watchdog Backs Two Covid Antibody Treatments

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:48 PM

EU watchdog backs two Covid antibody treatments

The EU's drug watchdog on Thursday approved two Covid-19 antibody treatments, in its first approvals of the groundbreaking therapies that help stop infected people developing symptoms of the disease

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The EU's drug watchdog on Thursday approved two Covid-19 antibody treatments, in its first approvals of the groundbreaking therapies that help stop infected people developing symptoms of the disease.

Ronapreve, made by Swiss pharma giant Roche with US biotech firm Regeneron, and Regkirona, developed by South Korea's Celltrion, got the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The move adds to the European Union's toolbox of drugs as it fights coronavirus infection rates that are rising to record levels in some countries.

"Ronapreve and Regkirona are the first monoclonal antibody medicines to receive a positive opinion... for Covid-19," the Amsterdam-based EMA said in a statement.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said the approval of the two drugs was an "important step" against the disease, with the bloc's response so far relying on four vaccines.

"With Covid-19 infections on the rise in almost all member states, it is reassuring to see many promising treatments in development as part of our COVID-19 therapeutics strategy," she said in a statement.

"Today we take an important step forward towards our goal of authorising up to five new treatments in the EU by the end of the year." EU states could already call on the bloc's contract for 55,000 treatments of Ronapreve, she said.

Lab-produced monoclonal antibodies are Y-shaped proteins that bind to the spikes that dot the surface of the coronavirus, stopping the pathogen from invading human cells.

Vaccines train immune systems to produce such antibodies too.

But some people including the elderly and immunocompromised do not respond well to vaccines, and such groups stand to benefit the most from "passive vaccination" where the antibodies are delivered directly.

Related Topics

Drugs European Union South Korea All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 m ..

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 million e-commerce shoppers

19 minutes ago
 T20World Cup 2021: Pakistan set the target of 177 ..

T20World Cup 2021: Pakistan set the target of 177 for Australia 

46 minutes ago
 Ethiopia sets out terms of possible talks with Tig ..

Ethiopia sets out terms of possible talks with Tigray rebels

1 minute ago
 Pakistan "deeply concerned" over deployment of 550 ..

Pakistan "deeply concerned" over deployment of 5500 more Indian troops in IIOJK: ..

1 minute ago
 CPO chairs meeting to curb heinous crimes

CPO chairs meeting to curb heinous crimes

1 minute ago
 Putin Told Merkel US, NATO Actions in Black Sea De ..

Putin Told Merkel US, NATO Actions in Black Sea Destabilizing - Kremlin

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.