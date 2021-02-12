UrduPoint.com
EU Watchdog Begins Rolling Review Of German Biotech Company CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Friday that it started a rolling review of the coronavirus vaccine by Germany's CureVac.

"EMA's human medicines committee has started a rolling review of CVnCoV, a COVID‘19 vaccine being developed by CureVac AG," the EMA said in a press release.

CureVac continues trials to assess vaccine safety, immunogenicity and effectiveness.

"EMA will evaluate data from these and other clinical trials as they become available. The rolling review will continue until enough evidence is available for a formal marketing authorisation application," the press release read on.

More Stories From World

