EU Watchdog Could Approve Merck Covid Pill 'within Weeks'

The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday it could decide "within weeks" whether to approve Merck's anti-Covid pill, Lagevrio, which could offer patients an easy at-home treatment for the disease

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday it could decide "within weeks" whether to approve Merck's anti-Covid pill, Lagevrio, which could offer patients an easy at-home treatment for the disease.

"EMA will assess the benefits and risks of Lagevrio under a reduced timeline and could issue an opinion within weeks if the data submitted are sufficiently robust and complete," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.

