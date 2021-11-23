EU watchdog could approve Merck Covid pill 'within weeks'

The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday it could decide "within weeks" whether to approve Merck's anti-Covid pill, Lagevrio, which could offer patients an easy at-home treatment for the disease

"EMA will assess the benefits and risks of Lagevrio under a reduced timeline and could issue an opinion within weeks if the data submitted are sufficiently robust and complete," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.