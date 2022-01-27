UrduPoint.com

EU Watchdog Recommends Conditional Marketing Authorization For First Oral COVID Drug

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 09:57 PM

EU Watchdog Recommends Conditional Marketing Authorization for First Oral COVID Drug

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday recommended a conditional marketing authorization for Paxlovid, the first oral medicine for treating COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday recommended a conditional marketing authorization for Paxlovid, the first oral medicine for treating COVID-19.

"EMA's human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorization for the oral antiviral medicine Paxlovid (PF-07321332 / ritonavir) for the treatment of COVID-19. The applicant is Pfizer Europe MA EEIG," the statement read.

Paxlovid was recommended for adults at risk of severe COVID-19 and who do not require supplemental oxygen.

EMA added that treatment with Paxlovid showed a significant decrease in hospitalizations and deaths among patients, while causing generally mild side effects.

The majority of patients, included in the EMA's study, was infected with the Delta strain, the watchdog said. Nevertheless, EMA conducted laboratory studies and expects the drug to be effective against the Omicron and other variants.

