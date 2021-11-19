UrduPoint.com

EU Watchdog Reviews Pfizer Covid Pill For Emergency Use

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:38 PM

EU watchdog reviews Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The EU's drug regulator said on Friday it is reviewing Pfizer's Covid pill for "emergency use" by individual member states ahead of formal approval across the 27-nation bloc.

"EMA is reviewing currently available data on the use of Paxlovid, an oral treatment for Covid-19 developed by Pfizer," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.

