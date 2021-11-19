EU watchdog reviews Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use

The EU's drug regulator said on Friday it is reviewing Pfizer's Covid pill for "emergency use" by individual member states ahead of formal approval across the 27-nation bloc

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The EU's drug regulator said on Friday it is reviewing Pfizer's Covid pill for "emergency use" by individual member states ahead of formal approval across the 27-nation bloc.

"EMA is reviewing currently available data on the use of Paxlovid, an oral treatment for Covid-19 developed by Pfizer," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.