EU Watchdog Reviews Pfizer Covid Pill For Emergency Use
Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:38 PM
The EU's drug regulator said on Friday it is reviewing Pfizer's Covid pill for "emergency use" by individual member states ahead of formal approval across the 27-nation bloc
"EMA is reviewing currently available data on the use of Paxlovid, an oral treatment for Covid-19 developed by Pfizer," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.