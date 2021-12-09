EU watchdog says Omicron 'mostly mild' as WHO warns on vaccine hoarding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The EU medicines watchdog said Thursday the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may cause milder disease, as the World Health Organization warned against a re-run of vaccine hoarding by rich nations as the new strain spreads

The tentative judgement from the European Medicines Agency comes after the WHO said this week there was some evidence that Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, the currently dominant variant.

The EMA echoed the finding, but said more investigation was being done.

"Cases appear to be mostly mild, however we need to gather more evidence to determine whether the spectrum of disease severity caused by Omicron is different (to) that of all the variants that have been circulating so far," said Marco Cavaleri, EMA's head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy.

The highly mutated variant first detected in South Africa sparked global panic when it emerged last month, prompting fears it could be more contagious, cause more severe illness or evade vaccines.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that "emerging data from South Africa suggests increased risk of reinfection with Omicron".

Cavaleri said that early data suggested Omicron is more infectious than Delta, but it was not year clear whether it would replace the older dominant strain.

He also stressed that there were better means of prevention and treatment available than last winter.

The comments come after Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that a third dose of their vaccine was effective against the variant, and that it was developing an Omicron-specific jab that should be available by March.

- Hoarding fears - Some wealthy countries like Germany and Britain are already hard-hit by a winter wave of infections, imposing new measures to control its spread, and fears