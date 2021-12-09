UrduPoint.com

EU Watchdog Says Omicron 'mostly Mild' As WHO Warns On Vaccine Hoarding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:30 PM

EU watchdog says Omicron 'mostly mild' as WHO warns on vaccine hoarding

The EU medicines watchdog said Thursday the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may cause milder disease, as the World Health Organization warned against a re-run of vaccine hoarding by rich nations as the new strain spreads

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The EU medicines watchdog said Thursday the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may cause milder disease, as the World Health Organization warned against a re-run of vaccine hoarding by rich nations as the new strain spreads.

The tentative judgement from the European Medicines Agency comes after the WHO said this week there was some evidence that Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, the currently dominant variant.

The EMA echoed the finding, but said more investigation was being done.

"Cases appear to be mostly mild, however we need to gather more evidence to determine whether the spectrum of disease severity caused by Omicron is different (to) that of all the variants that have been circulating so far," said Marco Cavaleri, EMA's head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy.

The highly mutated variant first detected in South Africa sparked global panic when it emerged last month, prompting fears it could be more contagious, cause more severe illness or evade vaccines.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that "emerging data from South Africa suggests increased risk of reinfection with Omicron".

Cavaleri said that early data suggested Omicron is more infectious than Delta, but it was not year clear whether it would replace the older dominant strain.

He also stressed that there were better means of prevention and treatment available than last winter.

The comments come after Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that a third dose of their vaccine was effective against the variant, and that it was developing an Omicron-specific jab that should be available by March.

- Hoarding fears - Some wealthy countries like Germany and Britain are already hard-hit by a winter wave of infections, imposing new measures to control its spread, and fears

Related Topics

World Germany South Africa March May All From

Recent Stories

Russia Expects US, Europe Not to Cross Moscow's 'R ..

Russia Expects US, Europe Not to Cross Moscow's 'Red Lines' - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Int'l Anti-Corruption day observed

Int'l Anti-Corruption day observed

1 minute ago
 Russia, US Will Continue Contacts at Level of Expe ..

Russia, US Will Continue Contacts at Level of Experts, Politicians, Military - R ..

2 minutes ago
 IBA Thatta campus hands over to Sukkur IBA Univer ..

IBA Thatta campus hands over to Sukkur IBA University

2 minutes ago
 GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, ..

GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, 180 investor meetings

17 minutes ago
 US Marines Test Latest Shallow Water Mine Clearing ..

US Marines Test Latest Shallow Water Mine Clearing Technology in 3 Week Exercise

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.