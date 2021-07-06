UrduPoint.com
EU 'weighing' New Sanctions Over Nicaragua Crackdown

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 09:34 PM

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday said the bloc was mulling fresh sanctions against the authorities in Nicaragua over a crackdown on opposition ahead of a presidential election

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday said the bloc was mulling fresh sanctions against the authorities in Nicaragua over a crackdown on opposition ahead of a presidential election.

A string of top challengers, journalists and businessmen have been detained over the past month in raids by security and paramilitary forces ahead of the vote in November at which President Daniel Ortega will likely seek re-election.

"Nicaragua has gone into a spiral of repression," Borrell told lawmakers at the European Parliament.

"It's inconceivable that these elections will be anything remotely approaching a democratic competition." He said the EU's ambassador had raised the arrests with Nicaragua's interior minister at a meeting alongside envoys from European nations.

"It emerged clearly from that meeting that the government has no intention of ceasing its intransigent approach, and that is why together with member states, we're weighing up the various tools available to us, starting clearly with fresh sanctions," Borrell said.

Borrell said he would put forward a proposal for new measures in the coming days designed to "ensure that they do not affect citizens, while applying all the political pressure that we are capable of using".

Ortega has been accused of authoritarianism by the opposition and international community since the brutal repression of demonstrations against his administration in April 2018, which left more than 300 dead and thousands of exiles, according to human rights organisations.

The EU has placed six Nicaraguan officials on an asset freeze and visa ban blacklist since 2019 over the crackdown.

The bloc requires unanimity from all 27 member states to decide to impose sanctions.

A firebrand Marxist in his younger days, Ortega and his Sandinistas toppled a corrupt autocratic regime to popular applause and seized control of the country in 1979.

He ruled until 1990, returned to power in 2007 and has won two successive reelections. His vice president is his wife, Rosario Murillo.

The 75-year-old is expected to run again in the November election, though he has not said so.

