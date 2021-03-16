UrduPoint.com
EU Weighing Requests To Buy Sputnik V Vaccine - PACE Chief

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

EU Weighing Requests to Buy Sputnik V Vaccine - PACE Chief

Rik Daems, a Belgian senator heading the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, said on Monday that an EU authority was considering member states' requests for buying Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Rik Daems, a Belgian senator heading the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, said on Monday that an EU authority was considering member states' requests for buying Sputnik V vaccine.

Daems made the comment during a meeting with Russian parliamentary speaker Viacheslav Volodin in Moscow. He was quoted by the legislature's official news website, Duma tv.

Reuters cited an unnamed EU official as saying earlier in the day that the European Union was open to talks with Sputnik V developers and was waiting for enough requests from EU nations to launch the process.

Hungary and Slovakia broke ranks to buy the anti-coronavirus shot from Russia after complaining about a slow rollout of EU-approved vaccines. The Czech Republic is in talks to secure a batch. The EU drugs regulator started a rolling review of Sputnik V in early March.

