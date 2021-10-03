UrduPoint.com

EU Weighs Sending Military Training Mission To Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:50 PM

EU Weighs Sending Military Training Mission to Ukraine - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) The European Union is considering a Ukrainian military training mission after the eastern European nation asked for allied military presence on its border with Russia, German media reported Sunday.

An EU working document, seen by the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, mentions an EU Military Advisory and Training Mission Ukraine for Ukrainian officers.

The internal document justifies sending military personnel to Ukraine by Russia's "ongoing military activities." Ukrainian foreign and defense ministers reportedly asked for the training program in July in a letter addressed to EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.

Russia denied claims by Ukraine and its Western allies that it amassed troops on its western border in spring to invade Ukraine. A Russian presidential spokesperson said in April that Russia was free to move military personnel anywhere within its borders.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German European Union April July Border Sunday Media

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

5 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

12 hours ago
 No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.