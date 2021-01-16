EU Welcomes Alignment of 5 Countries to 3rd Package of Sanctions Against Belarus

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The European Union on Friday welcomed the alignment of five countries ” North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Iceland and Norway ” to the third package of EU sanctions against Belarus, a country engulfed in prolonged political crisis.

The third package entered into force on December 17 and subjected 29 persons and 7 entities to restrictive measures. As of now, the sanctions list includes 88 persons and seven entities.

"The European Union takes note of this commitment and welcomes it," the Council of the EU said in a press release.

Belarus has been gripped by mass opposition protests since the August 9 presidential election that resulted in incumbent Alexander Lukashenko's victory. The opposition and its supporters believe that Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as a legitimate president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters. Minsk, in turn, blames the crisis on foreign meddling.