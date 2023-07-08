Open Menu

EU Welcomes Complete Destruction Of US's Chemical Weapons Stockpiles

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 07:30 PM

EU Welcomes Complete Destruction of US's Chemical Weapons Stockpiles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell welcomed the complete destruction of the United States' declared chemical weapons stockpiles, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Saturday.

"The European Union welcomes the information that the United States have achieved the complete destruction of its remaining chemical weapons stockpile on 7 July. The liquidation was completed before the scheduled timeline set for September this year in a safe and environmentally sound manner," the statement read.

Borrell also commended the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and its on-site team verifying the destruction for their "professional work in this context.

"

The US government announced in 2012 that it would complete the destruction of its chemical military arsenal by September 30, by agreement with all state parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention that went into effect in 1997.

On Friday, the US's last chemical munition, an M55 rocket carrying the nerve agent sarin, was destroyed at an army depot in the US state of Kentucky, which was hailed by US President Joe Biden as a move "bringing us one step closer to a world free from the horrors of chemical weapons."

Russia eliminated its stockpiles of chemical weapons by September 27, 2017.

Related Topics

World Army European Union United States July September 2017 All From Government Agreement Arsenal

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

52 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

3 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

3 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

4 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

5 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

5 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

5 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

8 hours ago

More Stories From World