EU Welcomes Creation of Syrian Constitutional Committee - Foreign Policy Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The European Union welcomes the creation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and looks forward to its inaugural meeting, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement on Thursday.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and said that the body would be convened in the coming weeks. Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Tuesday that the inaugural meeting of the committee in Geneva had been tentatively set for October 30.

"The EU welcomes the announcement made by the UN Secretary-General on 23 September of agreement on the formation of a constitutional committee," the statement said.

Brussels expects the committee's inaugural meeting to be held at the earliest possible opportunity and will closely follow developments thereafter, Mogherini added.

"This is a definite step forward, and one that is certainly full of potential," the EU official concluded.

The conflict in Syria between President Bashar Assad's government, and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations has been ongoing since 2011. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The parties also met in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi, where the landmark agreement to form the constitutional committee was reached.