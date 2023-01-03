UrduPoint.com

EU Welcomes Deescalation in Northern Kosovo, Warns of Escalation Steps - Spokesperson

The EU welcomes recent deescalation efforts in northern Kosovo, although the situation in the region remains "very fragile," EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday

"We welcome deescalation of tensions and dismantling of barricades in the north of Kosovo. The EU played an active role in achieving this close coordination with the US and NATO-KFOR (peacekeeping mission). The situation remains very fragile," Massrali told a briefing.

The spokesperson urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint and avoid actions that have the potential to return to escalation or violence.

Earlier in the day, the peacekeeping mission said that it was conducting engineer operations to remove barricades and vehicles blocking the movement on the road in northern Kosovo.

Last week, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on ethnic Serbs in Kosovo to stop protesting against the authorities of Kosovo, whose independence Serbia and dozens of other countries never recognized. Vucic lifted the high alert for the Serbian army later on December 29, according to state media.

On December 10, Serbs in northern Kosovo began setting up barricades in protest against the arrest of Dejan Pantic and several other Serb police officers by the Kosovar authorities over alleged war crimes and terrorism dating back to the 1998-1999 conflict.

