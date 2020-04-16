EU Welcomes Exchange Of Prisoners In Eastern Ukraine - Statement

The European Union welcomes the exchange of prisoners between Kiev and Donbas and calls for continued implementation of the agreements reached earlier in the Normandy format, EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The European Union welcomes the exchange of prisoners between Kiev and Donbas and calls for continued implementation of the agreements reached earlier in the Normandy format, EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Kiev have completed their prisoner exchange in Donbas under the "11-for-4" formula.

"This is a welcome next step towards the implementation of one of the measures agreed at the Paris Normandy Format Summit of 9 December 2019.

The European Union expects all parties to continue work to implement the Minsk agreements, including by drawing on the recommendations agreed in the Normandy Format," the statement says.

The EU reaffirms its support for the work in the Normandy format, as well as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Trilateral Contact Group, it says.

The full implementation of the Minsk agreements remains the only way to achieve lasting peace in eastern Ukraine, it says.