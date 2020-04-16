UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Welcomes Exchange Of Prisoners In Eastern Ukraine - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

EU Welcomes Exchange Of Prisoners In Eastern Ukraine - Statement

The European Union welcomes the exchange of prisoners between Kiev and Donbas and calls for continued implementation of the agreements reached earlier in the Normandy format, EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The European Union welcomes the exchange of prisoners between Kiev and Donbas and calls for continued implementation of the agreements reached earlier in the Normandy format, EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Kiev have completed their prisoner exchange in Donbas under the "11-for-4" formula.

"This is a welcome next step towards the implementation of one of the measures agreed at the Paris Normandy Format Summit of 9 December 2019.

The European Union expects all parties to continue work to implement the Minsk agreements, including by drawing on the recommendations agreed in the Normandy Format," the statement says.

The EU reaffirms its support for the work in the Normandy format, as well as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Trilateral Contact Group, it says.

The full implementation of the Minsk agreements remains the only way to achieve lasting peace in eastern Ukraine, it says.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Europe European Union Minsk Paris Luhansk Kiev December 2019 All

Recent Stories

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

36 minutes ago

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

2 hours ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.