EU Welcomes Extension Of US-Russian New START Treaty

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:53 PM

EU Welcomes Extension of US-Russian New START Treaty

The European Union welcomes the five-year extension of the US-Russian Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty New START and considers it vital to international security, the Council of EU said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The European Union welcomes the five-year extension of the US-Russian Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty New START and considers it vital to international security, the Council of EU said Wednesday.

The US and Russia confirmed the extension of the treaty early in the day.

"The EU welcomes the agreement reached between the United States and the Russian Federation to extend the New START Treaty for an additional five years. The EU attaches the highest importance to the New START Treaty and regards it as a crucial contribution to international and European security," the Council of the European Union said in a statement.

More Stories From World

