Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 08:07 PM

EU Welcomes Interim Results of Moderna Vaccine Phase 3 Trials - Commissioner

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The European Union welcomes the preliminary results of phase 3 clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine by US biotechnology company Moderna, European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides said Monday.

Earlier in the day, Moderna announced that its mRNA-based candidate vaccine against COVID-19 had proven to be 94.5 percent effective in phase three clinical trials.

"More encouraging news from #COVID19 vaccine trials w/[Moderna] publishing successful results today. We are doing everything we can to secure safe & effective vaccines," Kyriakides tweeted.

The commissioner added that later in the week, the bloc would sign a contract with Pfizer and BioNTech, which developed a vaccine that is more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, according to an interim analysis from the phase 3 clinical study.

The EU has already agreed to purchase several hundred million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson and Sanofi-GSK. Negotiations with other companies are underway.

According to the European Commission, all member countries must have access to vaccines at the same time.

