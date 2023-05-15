EU Welcomes 'Massive' Voter Turnout in Turkish General Election - Commission President

UrduPoint.com

The European Union welcomes the high voter turnout in the Turkish general election and is closely following developments, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday

The voter turnout in Turkey's Sunday presidential and parliamentary elections was estimated at 89%. After counting 100% of ballots, the Turkish Supreme Election Council announced on Monday that a second round of the presidential vote would take place on May 28, as none of the candidates reached the 50% threshold. This will be the first-ever runoff in Turkey.

"Of course Turkey is an important partner for us. I think the massive turnout in these elections is really good news.

It is good news, because it is a very clear sign that the Turkish people are committed to exercising their democratic rights to go and vote and they value the democratic institutions," von der Leyen said at a press conference in Brussels.

The EU will closely watch the runoff campaign in Turkey, she said.

"Now the elections are still open. We have to see for the second round, we are following very closely the announcements on this file and we have to see what the second round brings," the commission president added.

The first round saw incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan win 49.51% of votes and his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 44.88%.

