EU Welcomes Morocco's Initiative On Talks Between Libya's Warring Parties - Top Diplomat

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:20 PM

EU Welcomes Morocco's Initiative on Talks Between Libya's Warring Parties - Top Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The European Union welcomes Morocco's contribution to the international community's efforts to bring together Libya's warring parties, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, adding that the delegation's commitment to a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict is "encouraging."

The talks between the delegations of the Libyan Government of National Accord's (GNA) High Council of State and the eastern-based parliament began on Sunday in the Moroccan coastal city of Bouznika. On Monday, Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik that all of Libya's concerned parties would discuss the settlement of the long-standing crisis in the North African country in Switzerland's Geneva from September 17-28.

"We welcome the Moroccan initiative bringing together members of Libyan High State Council and House of Representatives in Bouznika. A timely contribution to ongoing UN-led efforts. The commitment by both delegations to a peaceful solution to the conflict in Libya is encouraging," the diplomat wrote on Twitter.

In mid-August, the UN-backed GNA announced an immediate ceasefire, which the eastern-based parliament welcomed and supported, and vowed to create demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra.

