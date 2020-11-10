UrduPoint.com
EU Welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Accord, Says Studying Terms In Detail

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:13 PM

EU Welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Accord, Says Studying Terms in Detail

The European Union has welcomed the agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and is currently reviewing its terms in more detail, EU Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The European Union has welcomed the agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and is currently reviewing its terms in more detail, EU Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

A trilateral agreement was signed in the early hours of Tuesday among the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

"We noted the announcement on the ceasefire, and we are welcoming the end of hostilities. The EU has repeatedly called for the end of the fighting. We deplore, of course, the loss of lives that this confrontation brought so far. And we are assessing the details of this ceasefire in order to be able to understand better its implications and its details.

We will come up later with more detailed reaction," Stano said at a daily briefing.

The text of the agreement published by the Kremlin provides for a complete ceasefire beginning from Tuesday and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers along the contact line to enforce its implementation. The warring sides have agreed to stop within the current borders of the territories they occupy. They have also agreed to exchange prisoners and bodies of killed soldiers.

Pashinyan has described the agreement as "very painful," while Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said it amounted to Armenia's capitulation. Aliyev has also announced that Turkish peacekeepers would be deployed to the area to monitor the ceasefire.

