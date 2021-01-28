UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Welcomes New START Treaty Extension, Calls Deal Crucial For Global Security

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 04:50 PM

EU Welcomes New START Treaty Extension, Calls Deal Crucial for Global Security

The European Union welcomes the agreement between the US and Russia to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START Treaty), European Commission foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that the treaty makes a crucial contribution to international and European security

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The European Union welcomes the agreement between the US and Russia to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START Treaty), European Commission foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that the treaty makes a crucial contribution to international and European security.

On Wednesday, Russia and the US agreed to prolong the New START arms reduction deal by five years, mere days before it was due to expire.

"We welcome the US and Russia�s agreement to extend the duration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) by a further five years. The New START Treaty is a crucial contribution to international and European security ... The dialogue between the US and Russian Federation is an important step for the future of the Treaty and potential new arms control arrangements to preserve strategic stability," Stano said.

The spokesman also said that the treaty significantly contributed to the implementation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and stressed that the US and Russia � two nuclear-weapon states with the largest arsenals with special responsibility for arms control and nuclear disarmament � should seek to further reduce their arsenals.

New START has been in force since 2011 and was due to expire on February 5. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on nuclear arms control between the two countries that own the world's largest nuclear stockpiles. The deal is premised on the proposition that each side ultimately reduce its nuclear arsenal to total 700 missiles, 1,550 warheads and 800 launchers.

Related Topics

World Russia Nuclear European Union February Agreement Arsenal

Recent Stories

UK court orders to extradite Arif Naqvi to US

6 minutes ago

ICCI and NUML to promote industry-academia linkage ..

7 seconds ago

Top seeded advance as National Master Cup Table Te ..

8 seconds ago

I want to contribute for the team, says Diana Baig ..

11 seconds ago

Rs 1.3 bln being spent on 21 projects

13 seconds ago

UN concerned clashes in Yemen's Hodeida putting ci ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.