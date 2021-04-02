UrduPoint.com
EU Welcomes Newly Appointed UN Envoy For Lebanon Amid Country's Political Deadlock

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:45 PM

The European Union on Friday congratulated the newly appointed UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka on her new post and expressed hopes for effective cooperation on resolving the crisis in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The European Union on Friday congratulated the newly appointed UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka on her new post and expressed hopes for effective cooperation on resolving the crisis in the country.

On Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Polish diplomat Wronecka to the UN Office of the Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL). She succeeded Jan Kubis, who was selected as UN's new special envoy for Libya in January.

"The European Union congratulates Joanna Wronecka on her appointment as Special Coordinator for Lebanon ... We look forward to working closely with Joanna Wronecka in her role and strengthening our cooperation and joint work with the UN in Lebanon for the stability and prosperity of the country," the statement said.

The EU stressed that the new appointment comes at a critical time for Lebanon, as the multiple political, economic and humanitarian crises have deteriorated in the country.

"The EU urges the Lebanese leadership, once again, to take responsibility by swiftly forming a credible and accountable government capable of delivering on the necessary reforms," the statement said.

Lebanon has been recently facing a months-long financial crisis, aggravated by the collapse of the national Currency, issues in the banking system, which resulted in staggering inflation.

The critical financial situation is accompanied by a major political crisis, as the country's political forces have yet been unable to reach a consensus on the composition of a new government, which left the country locked out from reforms necessary to receive international financial help.

Multiple internal issues have been further exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the devastating Beirut port blast and US sanctions.

