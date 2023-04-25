EU Welcomes Peace Talks Between Ethiopian Government, Oromo Liberation Army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The European Union commends the start of peace talks between the Ethiopian government and the Oromo Liberation Army, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

"Ethiopia: (the EU) welcomes the announcement of the start of a peace dialogue between the Federal Government and the Oromo Liberation Army, and stands ready to help. Politically negotiated solutions are the right path towards lasting solutions for people in (Ethiopia)," Stano said on Twitter.

On Sunday, the prime minister of Ethiopia announced the start of negotiations with the leadership of the Oromo Liberation Army.

The Oromo Liberation Army was established in the 1970s as a military wing of the Oromo Liberation Front, a nationalist movement active in the Ethiopian region of Oromia, which includes the country's capital of Addis Ababa, and demanding the region's independence. The Ethiopian government has designated the Oromo Liberation Army as a terrorist organizations.