(@FahadShabbir)

The European Commission voiced its support of Polish President Andrzej Duda's decision to veto a controversial draft law restricting the participation of foreign capital in media, Vera Jourova, the vice-president of the EC, said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The European Commission voiced its support of Polish President Andrzej Duda's decision to veto a controversial draft law restricting the participation of foreign capital in media, Vera Jourova, the vice-president of the EC, said on Monday.

"Good news from Poland. I welcome the announcement by President Duda that he vetos #LexTVN.

This is an important signal for dialogue #mediafreedom," Jourova posted on Twitter.

Earlier in December, the Polish parliament passed amendments to the law on broadcasting, under which a company operating on the territory of Poland cannot be owned by non-EU residents and the proportion of foreign shares should not be more than 49%. The amendments were seen as an attack on the freedom of media and provoked a wave of protests.

Duda vetoed the bill and said he was sending it back to the Sejm for reconsideration on Monday.