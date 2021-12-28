UrduPoint.com

EU Welcomes Polish President's Decision To Veto Bill On Media Funding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:04 AM

EU Welcomes Polish President's Decision to Veto Bill on Media Funding

The European Commission voiced its support of Polish President Andrzej Duda's decision to veto a controversial draft law restricting the participation of foreign capital in media, Vera Jourova, the vice-president of the EC, said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The European Commission voiced its support of Polish President Andrzej Duda's decision to veto a controversial draft law restricting the participation of foreign capital in media, Vera Jourova, the vice-president of the EC, said on Monday.

"Good news from Poland. I welcome the announcement by President Duda that he vetos #LexTVN.

This is an important signal for dialogue #mediafreedom," Jourova posted on Twitter.

Earlier in December, the Polish parliament passed amendments to the law on broadcasting, under which a company operating on the territory of Poland cannot be owned by non-EU residents and the proportion of foreign shares should not be more than 49%. The amendments were seen as an attack on the freedom of media and provoked a wave of protests.

Duda vetoed the bill and said he was sending it back to the Sejm for reconsideration on Monday.

Related Topics

Attack Parliament Twitter Company Vera Poland December Media From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

21 minutes ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

36 minutes ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

51 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign ..

Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..

51 minutes ago
 US Mobilizing Military Doctors, Federal Personnel ..

US Mobilizing Military Doctors, Federal Personnel to Assist Hospitals - Biden

2 minutes ago
 Anis Ansari academy organizes event on novel writi ..

Anis Ansari academy organizes event on novel writing

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.