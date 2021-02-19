UrduPoint.com
EU Welcomes Positive Reaction To Iran Nuclear Deal Consultation Initiative

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:29 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The European Union welcomes the "initial positive reactions" to its initiative on consultations on the Iran nuclear deal with the participation of the United States, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told Sputnik.

"We welcome the initial positive reactions to this," Stano said.

There is still no final agreement on such informal consultations, the work is underway, he noted.

"No invitations have been issued yet and more work is needed," he said.

Earlier, the US announced its interest in negotiations with Iran under the auspices of the EU and with the participation of the "six" international mediators, which include Moscow and Beijing. In response to Washington's statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif again called on the United States to lift anti-Iranian sanctions.

