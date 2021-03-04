UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Welcomes Progress Achieved In South Sudan In 1 Year, Yet Instability Persists - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 02:03 PM

EU Welcomes Progress Achieved in South Sudan in 1 Year, Yet Instability Persists - Borrell

The European Union positively assesses the progress made by South Sudan in building democratic institutions over the past year, but the situation in the country remains unstable and "too little" is done to recover from the conflict, EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The European Union positively assesses the progress made by South Sudan in building democratic institutions over the past year, but the situation in the country remains unstable and "too little" is done to recover from the conflict, EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

The statement came as the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) announced its plans to redeploy personnel and resources to build the capacity of the country's democratic institutions, such as the courts and national police. While addressing UN Security Council on Wednesday, mission head David Shearer said that the transitional government needs to accelerate the implementation of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement not to return to widespread violence.

"One year after the formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, the EU takes positive note of recent announcements on transitional justice and the nomination of some of the local governments. Yet, too little progress has taken place and instability persists," Borrell said in a statement.

According to the diplomat, the humanitarian situation in the country remains critical and is exacerbated by high levels of violence and a predicted dire food crisis in the coming months, affecting over 60 percent of the population.

"A rapid implementation of the Security Arrangements of the Peace Agreement is paramount. It requires the urgent formation of the Necessary Unified Forces with a clear and inclusive chain of command. Measures must be taken to prevent and deter any further military defections from one armed side to the other, which are often accompanied by violence against civilians and violations of the ceasefire," Borrell added.

The official also reaffirmed the bloc's readiness to deepen its partnership with South Sudan, noting that reforms outlined in the peace agreement need to be implemented for this cooperation to be effective. The reforms, in particular, aim at enhancing public financial management, transparency and accountability, making the judiciary more effective, and ensuring basic social services, among other things.

In July, South Sudan will mark ten years of independence from Sudan. South Sudan has been engulfed in a civil war between the government of President Salva Kiir and the opposition since 2013. The conflict killed nearly 400,000 people and displaced more than four million, according to UN figures.

In September 2018, Kiir signed a peace agreement with rebel leader Riek Machar, after which the Transitional Government of National Unity was formed in February last year.

Related Topics

Police United Nations European Union David Progress Independence Sudan February July September 2018 From Government Agreement Top Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Tents, Canvas, Tarpulin exports increases 48.95%

1 minute ago

School sports facilities upgrades lift rural stude ..

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.15 a barrel W ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Cup from March 23

3 minutes ago

IUB leading varsity in providing scholarships, VC ..

3 minutes ago

DC urges deptts to actively participate in plantat ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.