EU Welcomes Progress in Resolution of Differences Between Bulgaria, North Macedonia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi welcomed on Thursday positive developments between Bulgaria and North Macedonia in the resolution of differences, and expressed hope for the beginning of intergovernmental conferences with North Macedonia during the ongoing French presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Earlier in the day, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov arrived in Brussels to attend the meeting of members of the European Council and the European Union-African Union Summit. Before the beginning of the event, Petkov met with Varhelyi to discuss progress in dialogue between Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

"Good discussion with Prime Minister @KirilPetkov in Brussels today. I welcome positive developments in Bulgaria-North Macedonia relations & ongoing work to find mutually acceptable solutions to remaining bilateral issues, with a view of holding the first IGC with North Macedonia under @Europe2022FR," Varhelyi wrote on Twitter.

Relations between the two countries have long been exacerbated by Bulgaria's objection to the accession of North Macedonia to the European Union. In October 2019, France, Denmark and the Netherlands blocked the launch of accession talks with North Macedonia, citing the need for further reforms in the country. In March 2020, the European Commission announced that EU nations had agreed to open the talks, but the process has not yet begun as Bulgaria has been blocking the beginning of accession talks since November 2020 over disputes regarding language, ethnic minorities, and historical issues.