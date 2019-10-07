UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Welcomes Release Of Cameroon's Opposition Leader

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:46 PM

EU welcomes release of Cameroon's opposition leader

The EU on Monday welcomed Cameroon's President Paul Biya's order to release main opposition party leader amid national dialogu

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The EU on Monday welcomed Cameroon's President Paul Biya's order to release main opposition party leader amid national dialogue.

"President Biya's decision to stop military court proceedings against several leaders and activists of political parties and movements, including the 'Mouvement pour la renaissance du Cameroun' and its president, Maurice Kamto, represents an important gesture of appeasement," the EU said in a statement.

Kamto was arrested in January with hundreds of his supporters following two-day long anti-government protests against presidential election results.

"I have ordered the discontinuance of proceedings pending before Military Tribunals against some officials and militants of political parties in particular the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM)," the president said on Twitter last week.

Responding to the Cameroonian president's decision, the EU said, "It is likely to facilitate the search for solutions to the challenges faced by the country." Kamto, who ran for president in October's election, came in second with 14.23 percent of the votes.

Last week, President Biya also ordered the release of 333 prisoners arrested for their alleged roles in the crisis in the country's Anglophone regions. A national dialogue over the crisis ended on Friday.

Related Topics

Election Militants Twitter Cameroon January October Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Saudi Ambassador

3 minutes ago

Whose SIM card Maryam Nawaz used?

6 minutes ago

Hassan Nisar apologizes for supporting PTI

6 minutes ago

Balochistan make steady reply against Northern

15 minutes ago

Hong Kong Government Not Ruling Out Internet Ban A ..

2 minutes ago

Meghan Markle's father Thomas shares her 'hurtful' ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.