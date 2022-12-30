The EU has commended the release of South Korea's new strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The EU has commended the release of South Korea's new strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Friday.

"The EU welcomes South Korea's release of its new Indo-Pacific strategy. We are committed to working with our like-minded partners to ensure a free, peaceful and prosperous #IndoPacific," Stano said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the South Korean government unveiled its Indo-Pacific strategy based on the principles of "freedom, peace and prosperity," indicating that Seoul will not confront any specific country, including China.

Unlike past visions, which were limited to interactions with countries of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia and economic cooperation within a specific region, the updated strategy expands the country's outlook to the Indo-Pacific region and strengthens strategic cooperation on global, regional and bilateral issues with countries in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, according to the South Korean presidential office.