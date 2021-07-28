UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

EU Welcomes Restoration of Inter-Korean Communication Lines, Ready to Facilitate Dialogue

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The European Union has welcomed the decision by Seoul and Pyongyang to restore communication lines between the countries and is ready to contribute to the inter-Korean dialogue, Nabila Massrali, the EU spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy, said on Tuesday.

The South Korean presidential office announced the decision earlier in the day, with the sides making the first call in 14 months since the termination of all lines on June 9, 2020.

"We welcome the re-opening of communication lines between the Republic of Korea and North Korea.

This is an important confidence building measure. The EU stands ready to support new diplomatic initiatives between the main parties," Massrali tweeted.

The inter-Korean dialogue has been at a low point since South-based defectors started flying anti-Pyongyang leaflets on balloons across the border in June 2020. The move resulted in the North threatening the South with a state-level action and blowing up the joint communications office.

