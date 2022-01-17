EU Welcomes Serbian Referendum on Judges as Step in Right Direction

The European Commission welcomed on Monday a referendum held by Serbia over the weekend to improve judicial independence, though a senior EU official said they regretted that Serbs in Kosovo were banned from voting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The European Commission welcomed on Monday a referendum held by Serbia over the weekend to improve judicial independence, though a senior EU official said they regretted that Serbs in Kosovo were banned from voting.

"The EU welcomes the completion of this important step in the constitutional reform process with the view to enhancing and strengthening the independence of the judiciary in line with Serbia's strategic choice to accede to the European Union," Ana Pisonero, a spokeswoman for the EU's Neighborhood and Enlargement policies, told a briefing.

The Serbian parliament scrapped the turnout mandate allowing a simple majority to decide the outcome.

The country's electoral body said on Monday morning that, with 35% of ballots counted, almost 62% backed the constitutional changes, which focus on the election of judges and prosecutors. The turnout exceeded 30%.

Only mainland Serbia voted in the ballot. Peter Stano, a lead spokesman for foreign affairs, told reporters it was "very regrettable" that Kosovo, which Belgrade claims as its southern province, did not allow polls to open. The bloc promotes dialogue between the two, so that Serbs of Kosovo can vote in future Serbian elections, he added.