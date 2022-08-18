UrduPoint.com

EU Welcomes Turkey's Decision to Restore Diplomatic Ties With Israel - Commissioner

The European Union welcomes Turkey' decision to appoint an ambassador to Israel and restore full diplomatic relations with the country after a four-year rupture, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The European Union welcomes Turkey' decision to appoint an ambassador to Israel and restore full diplomatic relations with the country after a four-year rupture, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said on Thursday.

"I welcome the announcement between Turkey and Israel to restore full diplomatic ties," Varhelyi wrote on Twitter, adding that such a decision represents "another milestone in strengthening bilateral relations, stabilizing the region and fostering prosperity."

The EU is ready to contribute to establishing new grounds of cooperation between the two countries, the commissioner said.

On August 17, Ankara decided to appoint an ambassador to Israel and restore full diplomatic relations with the country.

Bilateral relations between the two states started deteriorating in 2008, following an Israeli military operation in Gaza. In 2011, Ankara downgraded diplomatic ties with the country after the Israeli special forces captured the Mavi Marmara ship sailing out of Turkey to the Gaza Strip in May 2010. A brief reconciliation lasted from 2016 until 2018, when ambassadors were recalled once again over the murder of 59 Palestinians by Israeli military during protests against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

