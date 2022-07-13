UrduPoint.com

EU Welcomes UN Decision To Extend Cross-Border Aid Delivery To Syria For 6 Months

Published July 13, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The European Union welcomes the decision of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to extend for six months the mechanism of the cross border humanitarian aid delivery to Syria through Turkey but believes that it should be extended for another six months in December, EU top diplomat Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Wednesday.

"This is an important outcome for the 4.1 million Syrian men, women and children, including 2.8 million internally displaced, in north-west Syria who depend on the vital humanitarian assistance... We urge the members of the UNSC to uphold their commitment to renew the resolution for 6 months in December to ensure cross border assistance is sustained in the midst of winter," the joint statement read.

On Tuesday, the UNSC adopted the resolution proposed by Ireland and Norway on the renewal of humanitarian deliveries through the Bab-al Hawa border crossing for an initial six months period. This resolution essentially duplicates the points that were in a rejected draft presented by Russia.

The previous cross border aid delivery mechanism expired on July 10.

The negotiation process in the UNSC was protracted due to discord between members. Russia vetoed the first draft proposed by the West; the Russian proposal was not adopted because it did not receive the required nine votes. The main stumbling block in the negotiations was the extension period: the Western allies wanted a 12-month extension and Russia wanted a six-month one.

"We're convinced that it is only through candid and substantive dialogue on the issues in the Syrian humanitarian track, whilst involving all of the interested parties, that we will be able to in six months' time come up with a well-considered decision," Russian Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky commented.

According to the new resolution, the UNSC calls for enhanced additional cooperation on humanitarian assistance to Syria, including the promotion of the restoration of water supply, medical services, education, energy supply. The resolution urges the Secretary General to cover the situation on the crossline aid assistance delivery to Syria in his reports to the Security Council.

